Stellantis retains strong pricing power in North America, CEO says















MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLAM.MI) has managed to preserve a strong pricing power in North America, its CEO Carlos Tavares told shareholders on Thursday, in contrast with signs of pricing power declining for global automakers, with possible impacts on margins.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O) earlier this month cut its prices in the United States, the fifth such cut in its largest market since the start of the year.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Silvia Aloisi











