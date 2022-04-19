Stellantis suspends vehicle production in Russia

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Tuesday it was suspending production at its Russian plant due to logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The world's fourth-largest automaker, which produced and sold the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep, and Fiat brands in Russia, has just 1% of the country's car market.

It runs a van-making plant in Kaluga, around 125 miles (201 kilometres) south-east of Moscow, co-owned with Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi (7211.T), which halted production at the facility earlier this month. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Given the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties, Stellantis has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees," Stellantis said in a statement.

Stellantis had already suspended all exports and imports of vehicles with Russia, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, moving production to western Europe. It had also said it was freezing plans for more investments in the country. Van production in Kaluga had remained just for the local market. read more

Scores of foreign companies have announced temporary shutdowns of stores and factories in Russia or said they were leaving the country for good since Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in late March the group would have to close the Kaluga plant shortly as it was running out of parts. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.