1 minute read
Stellantis says Polish operations running normally after Russia gas delivery stop
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday its operations in Poland were not currently impacted by a suspension in gas deliveries from Russia to Poland and Bulgaria.
"Our operations continue to run as normally as possible in the context of semiconductor shortage, COVID pandemic, war," a spokesperson told Reuters, replying to a question whether any of the group's three factories in Poland was affected.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.