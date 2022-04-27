Stellantis says Polish operations running normally after Russia gas delivery stop

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday its operations in Poland were not currently impacted by a suspension in gas deliveries from Russia to Poland and Bulgaria.

"Our operations continue to run as normally as possible in the context of semiconductor shortage, COVID pandemic, war," a spokesperson told Reuters, replying to a question whether any of the group's three factories in Poland was affected.

