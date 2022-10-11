Stellantis set to boost recycled material content in vehicles















MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) will seek to upgrade its mid-term target for the minimum percentage of recycled material in its vehicles from 35%, the carmaker's Senior Vice President Global Circular Economy Alison Jones said on Tuesday.

In its business plan Stellantis has set a goal to boost revenues of its recycling business ten-fold to over 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) by 2030. It also aims to quadruple revenues from extended life parts and services.

"We talk about having a minimum target of 35% of recycled materials in our vehicles, it will vary by vehicles," Jones said.

"Of course we'll look to increase that, because we want to make sure we take more material and put it back in our vehicles going forward," she added without specifying what she would increase the percentage to.

($1 = 1.0310 euros)

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Barbara Lewis











