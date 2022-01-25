Autos & Transportation1 minute read
Stellantis to start exports of some Russia-made vehicles to Western Europe in Feb
MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) plans to start exports of some Russia-made commercial vehicles to Western Europe next month, it said on Tuesday.
Stellantis, the company formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, plans to start exports of Peugeot Expert, Opel Vivaro and Citroёn Jumpy vehicles produced at its Kaluga plant in central Russia, it added.
Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Louise Heavens
