Companies Tesla Inc Follow















PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Car maker Stellantis has no intention of starting a price war with Tesla, its CEO Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.

If the entire electric vehicle market were to experience lower prices, Stellantis would adapt and adjust its costs, Tavares said during a plant visit in Metz.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by GV De Clercq











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.