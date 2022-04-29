Stellantis' Tavares sees chip supply still very short this year

A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

COMO, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - The head of carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Friday he did not see an improvement in the semiconductor supply chain before next year.

"Semiconductor supply is still very short, the situation is very similar to that of 2021, I would say 2022 would not bring a major improvement," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said.

"My idea is that there will be an improvement in 2023," he said at an event to promote the new Alfa Romeo sport utility (SUV) Tonale, in Como, near Milan.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir

