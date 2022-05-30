Stellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 30 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI), said on Monday it would expand its partnership with Toyota Motor Europe (TME) with a new large commercial van, including an electric version.
Stellantis will supply TME with the new vehicle for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand, the automaker said in a statement. The van will be produced at Stellantis plants in Gliwice, Poland and Atessa, Italy.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.