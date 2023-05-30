Stellantis will need one or two additional U.S. battery plants - Tavares

A flag with the logo of Stellantis is seen at the company's corporate office building in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines near Paris, France, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/

BILLY-BERCLAU, France, May 30 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLAM.MI) will need one or even two additional large factories in the United States to produce electric vehicle batteries in order to reach its global battery production target, the company's chief executive, Carlos Tavares, said on Tuesday.

Tavares, during a news conference in France, said the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act had created "very favourable" investment conditions in the country.

