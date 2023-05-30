Stellantis will need one or two additional U.S. battery plants - Tavares















BILLY-BERCLAU, France, May 30 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLAM.MI) will need one or even two additional large factories in the United States to produce electric vehicle batteries in order to reach its global battery production target, the company's chief executive, Carlos Tavares, said on Tuesday.

Tavares, during a news conference in France, said the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act had created "very favourable" investment conditions in the country.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Silvia Aloisi











