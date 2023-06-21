Strong relations between BMW and China a 'win-win' -CEO

June 21 (Reuters) - BMW's (BMWG.DE) strong ties with China are a "win-win" as the car industry shifts towards greener, more connected vehicles, said CEO Oliver Zipse after Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited the German carmaker's headquarters in Munich on Wednesday.

Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, Li met with Zipse and other company executives as part of a four-day visit to Germany - his first official trip abroad since becoming premier - that included talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other top politicians.

"The BMW Group has deep and long-standing ties with China," said Zipse in a statement, noting shared aims in areas like electric mobility, decarbonisation and intelligent connected vehicles.

"Strong partnerships between BMW Group and Chinese partners will continue to deliver a win-win during the transformation of our industry," he added.

Li had told the CEOs of several top German companies on Tuesday, including Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE), that a lack of cooperation between the two nations was a major risk.

China is BMW Group's largest product development location outside Germany and is a core sales market for the company, with over 791,000 vehicles delivered to Chinese customers in 2022.

Reporting by Anna Mackenzie Editing by Miranda Murray















