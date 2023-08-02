Subaru aims to have battery EVs make up half of its sales by 2030

FILE PHOTO-A visitor wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, looks at Subaru's E-RA concept car at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Subaru (7270.T) will target annual sales of 600,000 battery electric vehicles by 2030 so that they make up 50% of its global sales target, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

The maker of the Outback crossover said it would expand its battery EV lineup to eight models by the end of 2028, and aim to sell 400,000 BEVs in the United States that year.

