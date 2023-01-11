Suzuki Motor to launch more SUVs to recover market share in India















NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) is in the process of launching more SUVs to recover lost market share in India, President Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Suzuki also said the company sees the potential of long term growth in the small car segment, adding that Suzuki and its Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), will work to maintain 50% share of the Indian car market.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











