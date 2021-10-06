Sweden's AB Volvo wins its largest electric truck order so far

A Volvo logo is seen on a rim displayed at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 electric trucks from shipping firm DFDS (DFDS.CO), its biggest commercial electric truck order to date, the Swedish truck maker said on Wednesday.

Volvo Trucks, AB Volvo's (VOLVb.ST) main truck brand, said the order was one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide, adding that deliveries would start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The FM Electric trucks, which have a range of up to 300 kilometres, will be used for both short and long transport in Europe.

Volvo, which started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, is targeting for half of its global truck deliveries to be electric in 2030.

"We are pleased to see that growing interest among our customers is starting to be reflected in firm orders," Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm said in a statement.

A 'green' shift in the transport sector, which generates roughly a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions, is widely seen as important to help align with global climate goals.

