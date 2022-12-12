Talks over new job contracts at Italian auto groups to continue in January - union















MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ongoing talks over new job contracts in Italy for Stellantis (STLA.MI), Ferrari (RACE.MI), CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) and Iveco (IVG.MI) will be extended into January, a union representative said on Monday.

Gianluca Ficco of UILM union told Reuters talks, which where initially scheduled to end this week, would "predictably" continue next month, when unions and the four companies deal with key issues, including proposed salary increases.

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











