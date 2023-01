BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian carmaker Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said on Friday it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles by 1.2% on a weighted average basis from Feb. 1, citing a rise in overall input costs.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











