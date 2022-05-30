Tata Motors signs MOU for potential buyout of Ford India's Sanand plant

Tata Motors logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai May 28, 2013. Picture taken May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential acquisition of Ford Motor's (F.N) Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

