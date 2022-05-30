1 minute read
Tata Motors signs MOU for potential buyout of Ford India's Sanand plant
BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential acquisition of Ford Motor's (F.N) Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.
Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
