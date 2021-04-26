Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationTesla to add EV components recycling facilities at Shanghai factory

Reuters
2 minutes read

A Tesla logo is seen on the body of its electric vehicle (EV) during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) plans to add facilities at its Shanghai factory to repair and reproduce key components such as electric motors and battery cells, a document submitted by Tesla to Shanghai authorities shows.

China, the world's biggest car market, sold over 1.3 million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles last year. China's regulators are adding rules on recycling of key EV components to save materials and protect the environment.

The document also said Tesla will add manufacturing capacities for car structures and electric motor controllers. It did not put detailed figures of its manufacturing capacities.

Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, is expanding manufacturing capacity of EV components to localise the supply chain. It also added a factory to make EV chargers in Shanghai last year.

Tesla, which said on its website that materials in a Tesla car's battery are recoverable and recyclable, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla sold more than 35,000 locally-made vehicles last month in China and is exporting China-made cars to Europe.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 10:31 AM UTCU.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors (GM.N) factory.

Autos & TransportationTesla to add EV components recycling facilities at Shanghai factory
Autos & TransportationVolkswagen warns of worsening output hit from chip shortage -FT
Autos & TransportationPorsche plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
Autos & TransportationDaimler raises profit outlook, sees potential Q2 sales hit from chip shortage