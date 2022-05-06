Tesla aims to run two shifts at Shanghai plant from May 16 - Memo

Staff members stand at the Tesla booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the U.S. carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown.

The U.S. carmaker plans to churn out 2,600 electric cars from the Shanghai plant per day from then, the memo showed.

Tesla didn't immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment on Friday.

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes

