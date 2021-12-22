Autos & Transportation
Tesla, authorities submit documents for German plant approval
BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) and relevant authorities submitted all the documents necessary for the approval process for its planned battery factory near Berlin, the environment ministry of the German state of Brandenburg said on Wednesday.
The approval process is still ongoing, the ministry said.
Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Emma Thomasson
