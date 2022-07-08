Tesla Berlin factory to go on a break for two weeks - Handelsblatt

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) will pause production for two weeks at its new manufacturing plant outside Berlin starting from Monday July 11, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday, citing a top German union.

Employees at the company's so-called Gigafactory in Gruenheide were informed about the production break some time ago, IG Metall union told the newspaper, adding that the break would be used to maintain the factory.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jan Harvey

