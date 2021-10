A Tesla supercharger is shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California, U.S. October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Monday breached a trillion dollars in market capitalization, the fifth U.S. company to join the club, which includes Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O).

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

