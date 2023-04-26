Tesla broke U.S. labor law by silencing workers, official rules















April 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) supervisors at a Florida service center violated U.S. labor law by telling employees not to discuss pay and other working conditions or bring complaints to higher level managers, a U.S. labor board official has ruled.

Managers at the Orlando repair shop illegally silenced workers in 2021 after some of them complained that new hires were being paid more, according to the decision issued Tuesday by National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Administrative Law Judge Michael Rosas.

The judge ordered Tesla to cease and desist from violating workers' rights and to post notice of the violation in the service center and email it to employees.

The ruling is the latest loss for Tesla before the labor board as it also faces lawsuits alleging widespread race and sex discrimination at its assembly plants.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Mark Potter











