Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Tesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 mln

1 minute read
1/2

The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chair Robyn Denholm sold more than $22 million worth of shares in the electric-car maker after exercising stock options, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Denholm sold 31,250 shares at weighted average prices ranging from $703 to $726.200 in transactions that took place on Aug. 2, according to the filing from Wednesday.

Denholm, who joined Tesla's board as an independent director in 2014, replaced Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as the chair in 2018, fulfilling a demand by the SEC to strip the job from Musk.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 4:37 AM UTCUK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

British new car sales fell by around an annual 30% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to preliminary data from an industry body.

Autos & TransportationUber posts $509 mln adjusted loss on driver incentives even as trips rise
Autos & TransportationGM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook
Autos & TransportationToyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
Autos & TransportationTesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 mln