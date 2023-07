Companies Tesla Inc Follow

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla (TSLA.O) is set to cut prices on multiple variants of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Hong Kong from Aug. 4, Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Monday.

The discounts would range from 6% to 11.9%, according to the report.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom

