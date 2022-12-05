Tesla cuts Dec Model Y output at Shanghai plant by over 20% versus Nov- sources















SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% compared to November in its latest production plan, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters was not able to immediately ascertain the reason for the December output reduction.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

