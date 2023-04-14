Tesla cuts price for Model 3 in Germany - website

Companies Tesla Inc Follow















FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has lowered the price of its Model 3 in Germany by 2,000 euros, or 4.5%, to 41,990 euros ($46,462) per vehicle, according to data on its website.

The carmaker also cut the prices for the long range and performance versions of the Model 3. The Model 3 Performance version now sells for 54,990 euros, a discount of 9.8% compared the previous price.

Tesla also cut the price of its Model Y Performance by 9.2% to 60,990 euros. The Model Y Rear Wheel Drive and Long Range prices remained the same.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine











