Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) cut the prices on its top-selling electric vehicles for the U.S. market on Friday, the automaker's website showed.

The price cuts on the Model 3 and Model Y ranged between 6% and 20% on the prices that held before the discount, according to a Reuters calculation.

Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











