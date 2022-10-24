Tesla cuts starting prices for Model 3, Model Y in China















SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has cut starting prices for Model 3 and Model Y cars in China, its Chinese website showed on Monday.

The starting price for Model 3 was reduced to 265,900 yuan ($36,727.03) from 279,900 yuan, while that for Model Y was cut to 288,900 yuan from 316,900 yuan, according to the website.

($1 = 7.2399 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar











