Tesla cuts waiting time for Model 3, Model Y deliveries in China -website
SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has shortened delivery waiting times for Model 3 and Model Y cars in China to a maximum of 14 weeks, according to its Chinese website.
The U.S. automaker slashed the waiting times for most of the Model 3 and Model Y cars to six to 10 weeks, the website showed.
Buyers of the long-range version of Model Y still need to wait for 10 to 14 weeks after placing the orders, compared to 16 to 20 weeks previously.
Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
