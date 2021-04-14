Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationTesla data collected in China is kept in China, exec says

Reuters
2 minutes read

A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Data collected from Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) electric cars in China is stored in China, the U.S. automaker's vice president said, after reports that China's military has banned Teslas from its facilities.

"Tesla as a company with operations in China must abide China's laws and regulations," Tao Lin told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

"Our data is very well protected. Chinese data is stored in China."

Tao said Tesla, which is building electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, would share its understanding of data protection with the Chinese government.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the Chinese military had banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in March his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 15, 2021 · 6:53 PM UTCWith flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla

Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) on Thursday unveiled the electric "sibling" of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, taking the fight to market-leader Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in the battle for market share as electric car sales take off.

Autos & TransportationNissan to slash Japanese production in May due to chip shortage - sources
Autos & TransportationSelf-driving startup Cruise raises $2.75 bln from Walmart, others
Autos & TransportationQantas forecasts domestic capacity will soon leap beyond pre-pandemic levels
Autos & TransportationGeely's EV unit Polestar raises $550 mln, company says