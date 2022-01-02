Autos & Transportation
Tesla delivers 308,600 vehicles in Q4, beating estimates
1 minute read
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Sunday it had delivered a record 308,600 electric cars to customers in the fourth quarter of 2021 well above Wall Street estimates, thanks to a production ramp up at the electric-car maker's Shanghai factory.
Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 263,026 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis
