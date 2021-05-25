Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationTesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot system amid growing scrutiny

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday it will eliminate a radar sensor and rely on cameras for its semi-automated driving Autopilot system for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the North American market starting this month.

The move came amid growing scrutiny by regulators and media about the safety of what Tesla dubs "Full Self-Driving" features, following a series of accidents.

"These will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features," Tesla said in a statement.

Tesla's Autopilot system currently consists of eight surround cameras around its vehicles, complemented by a front-facing radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors. A radar sensor uses radio sensors to detect distance from objects.

"All new Model S and Model X, as well as all vehicles built for markets outside of North America, will continue to be equipped with radar ... until we determine the appropriate time to transition those vehicles to Tesla Vision," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 4:47 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE BMW, VW to face lowered EU fines over emissions collusion -source

BMW (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are set to face reduced EU antitrust fines over clean air technology after regulators narrowed the scope of an investigation, a person familiar with the matter said.

Autos & TransportationVW says Lamborghini is not for sale after reported $9.2 bln bid
Autos & TransportationTesla sets up China site to store car data locally
Autos & TransportationHyundai raises hydrogen game as new trucks roll into Europe
Autos & TransportationRenault-Nissan and Hyundai face shutdowns in India over workers' COVID fears