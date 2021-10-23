Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Tesla hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000

1 minute read

A Tesla Model X electric car is seen at the Brussels Motor Show, Belgium, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has increased the price of its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants by $5,000, the electric-car maker's website showed on Saturday.

The Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively.

Prices for the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range Plus rose by $2,000, to $56,990 and $43,990 respectively, according to the website.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

