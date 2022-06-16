Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

June 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) raised prices for all its car models in the United States, its latest price hike amid ongoing global supply-chain issues.

The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, its website showed on Thursday, after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the United States by up to a month.

The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy after cutting about 10% of jobs at Tesla . read more

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.