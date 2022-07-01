Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers

A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies Editor’s note: Paragraph 3 contains offensive racial language

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 (Reuters) - (Editor’s note: Paragraph 3 contains offensive racial language)

Fifteen Black former or current employees at Tesla (TSLA.O) filed a lawsuit against the electric car maker on Thursday, alleging they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment at its factories.

The workers said they were subjected to offensive racist comments and behavior by colleagues, managers, and human resources employees on a regular basis, according to the lawsuit filed in a California state court.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The harassment, which occurred mostly at Tesla's Fremont, California factory, included using the terms "nigger", "slavery" or "plantation" or making sexual comments such as "likes booty," the lawsuit said, adding that the automaker's "standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination".

Some of the plaintiffs were assigned to the most physically demanding posts in Tesla or passed over for promotion, according to the lawsuit.

It said that Montieco Justice, a production associate at Tesla's Fremont factory, was immediately demoted upon returning to Tesla after taking an authorized leave of absence as a result contracting COVID-19.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The automaker is facing at least 10 lawsuits alleging widespread race discrimination or sexual harassment, including one by a California civil rights agency. read more

It previously has denied wrongdoing and says it has policies in place to prevent and address workplace misconduct.

On Monday, a federal judge in California ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla owes to a Black former factory worker who accused the company of race discrimination, after he turned down a $15 million award. read more

This month, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing CEO Elon Musk and the company's board of directors of neglecting worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace culture. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Peter Henderson and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.