Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Tesla issues two U.S. recalls to address seat belt issues

David Shepardson
2 minute read
1/2

Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is issuing two new recalls to address seat belt issues, it said on Thursday.

One recall covers 5,530 vehicles, comprising 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars, because fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar may not be properly attached. The other recall covers 2,166 Model Y vehicles from 2019-2021 because fasteners that secure the left and right second-row seat belt retractors may not be properly attached.

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was not aware of any crashes or injuries relating to the recalls.

Tesla will inspect and, if necessary, replace the fasteners to confirm that they are secured to the correct specification. Tesla added that in "the unlikely event that damage to the b-pillar hole threads and/or top loop is found during the inspection, Tesla Service will repair the hole threads and/or replace the top loop."

Tesla said during the assembly process if workers could not achieve the specified torque and angle requirements while securing either front seat fastener then "a non-conformance was generated that required subsequent manual inspection and repair of the fastener. During this inspection, the fastener may not have been confirmed to be secured to the correct specification."

Tesla has issued three recalls this week for production issues.

On Wednesday, NHTSA said Tesla was recalling 5,974 U.S. 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles because brake caliper bolts could be loose, potentially causing a loss of tire pressure. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 12:28 PM UTCWhite House warns companies to step up cybersecurity

The White House warned corporate executives and business leaders on Thursday to step up security measures to protect against ransomware attacks after intrusions at a meatpacking company and an oil pipeline.

TechnologyAmazon Ring’s neighborhood watch app is making police requests public
TechnologyTesla issues two U.S. recalls to address seat belt issues
TechnologyElectric-van startups race for a ‘golden ticket’ order
TechnologyCrypto firms fall short on anti-money laundering rules, UK watchdog says