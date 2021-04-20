Autos & TransportationTesla to launch self inspection over services in China
1 minute read
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China, it said on Weibo late on Tuesday.
The statement comes after an unhappy customer clambered onto a Tesla car at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday over a dispute with the company, creating a social media stir and criticism of Tesla from state media.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.