A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will launch self-inspection and address customer service issues in China, it said on Weibo late on Tuesday.

The statement comes after an unhappy customer clambered onto a Tesla car at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday over a dispute with the company, creating a social media stir and criticism of Tesla from state media.

