BERKELEY, California, July 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Saturday that it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed "Full Self-Driving capability", for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront.

