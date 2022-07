FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc is laying off 229 employees at its office in San Mateo, California, and is permanently shutting the office, a filing showed on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.