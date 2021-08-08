Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tesla mandates masks at Nevada battery factory - WSJ

A Tesla logo is pictured on a car in the rain in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is telling workers at its Nevada battery factory they will be required to wear a mask indoors starting Monday regardless of vaccination status, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Workers at the Reno, Nevada-area facility had previously been required to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated, but could avoid that requirement if they were, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla is the latest company to mandate masks after the Delta variant forced the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse course and recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors. read more

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

