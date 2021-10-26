Factbox: Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N).

The electric vehicle maker landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz of 100,000 cars to be delivered by the end of next year. read more

Here is a list of EV (electric vehicle) and ICE (internal combustion engine) automakers in the world and their market cap as of last close.

($1 = 0.0088 yen)

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

($1 = 1,177.2300 won)

