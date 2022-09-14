Tesla plans to expand German plant off table for now - rbb

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Carmaker Tesla's plans to expand its factory grounds in Germany are on hold for the time being after being taken off the agenda of the local municipal council, broadcaster rbb reported.

The mayor of Gruenheide, about an hour's drive from Berlin, where Tesla has its "gigafactory", removed the item for the September meeting citing a need for more clarification and could not say whether the issue would be addressed this year, rbb reported.

Tesla in Germany was not immediately available for comment.

Tesla (TSLA.O) submitted an application in May to build on a further 100 hectares east of its plant in Germany, expanding the site's area by a third, rbb reported at the time.

The electric carmaker, which already has 300 hectares of land for its auto factory and battery plant under construction, planned to build a freight station, logistics areas and parking spaces on the additional space. read more

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More

