Factbox: As Tesla prepares a Mexico plant, a look at auto plants in Mexico

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico has long been a manufacturing hub in North America for multiple automakers, and the country is trying to position itself for the wave of electric vehicles (EVs) to come. The auto sector is a driver of Mexico's major manufacturing industry, which is heavily integrated into U.S. and Canadian supply chains.

Mexican officials on Tuesday said Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is the latest automaker with plans to build a plant in Mexico.

Here are major automakers with plants in Mexico -

General Motors Co (GM.N)

Silao Plant in the central city in Guanajuato state, produces Chevrolet and GMC full-size pickup trucks

Ramos Arizpe Plant in the northern city in Coahuila state, builds the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer SUVs now and will build the 2024 Blazer EV and Equinox EV

San Luis Potosi Plant in the state capital of the central state of San Luis Potosi, produces the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain

Ford Motor Co (F.N)

Cuautitlan Assembly plant in the central city of Cuautitlan Izcalli, produces Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hermosillo Assembly Plant in the state capital of the northern state of Sonora, produces Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California in the northern border city of Tijuana, Baja California, produces the Toyota Tacoma pickup

Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Guanajuato in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato, produces the Toyota Tacoma

Stellantis (STLAM.MI)

Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in the state capital of Coahuila, produces Ram light and heavy-duty pickups

Saltillo Van Assembly Plant, makes the Ram ProMaster van

Toluca Assembly Plant, produces the Jeep Compass

Nissan Motor Co (7201.T)

Nissan Mexicana (Cuernavaca) in the central city of Jiutepec, produces NP300 pickup truck

Nissan Mexicana (Aguascalientes 1 Plant) in the central city of Aguascalientes, produces March, Versa, Kicks

Nissan Mexicana (Aguascalientes 2 Plant), produces Sentra

Nissan also has a joint venture plant with Mercedes (MBGn.DE) in Aguascalientes, making the Infinti QX 50 and 55 SUVs, and Mercedes GLB SUV

Honda Motor Co (7267.T)

Honda de Mexico (HDM) in Celaya, Guanajuato, produces HR-V

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)

Volkswagen de México in Sanctorum, Puebla, produces Jetta, Tiguan, Taos

VW's Audi unit in San José Chiapa, Puebla, produces Audi Q5 premium SUV and plans to start manufacturing EVs by 2027

Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)

Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation (MMVO) in Salamanca, Guanajuato, produces Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda CX-30

Kia America

Hyundai Motor Co's (005380.KS) Kia has a plant in Pesqueria, Nuevo Leon, produces Kia Forte, Rio

BMW AG

BMW Plant in San Luis Potosi, produces BMW 3 Series, 2 Series and will produce fully electric "Neue Klasse" models

SOURCES: Carmakers and Auto Forecast Solutions

