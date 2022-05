The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 2 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Monday its proxy statement for 2022 would be filed more than 120 days after the end of its fiscal year.

