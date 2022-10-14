Tesla puts planned battery cell production on hold at German plant - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has put plans to launch battery cell production at its plant outside Berlin on hold due to technical issues, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Friday citing experts, two of whom are close to the company.

The planned launch will be delayed until at least 2024, according to the report, which said problems had been discovered with an important production process presented by Tesla CEO Elon Musk two years ago.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.