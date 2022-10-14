Tesla puts planned battery cell production on hold at German plant - Handelsblatt

Tesla cars are seen at the V3 supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has put plans to launch battery cell production at its plant outside Berlin on hold due to technical issues, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Friday citing experts, two of whom are close to the company.

The planned launch will be delayed until at least 2024, according to the report, which said problems had been discovered with an important production process presented by Tesla CEO Elon Musk two years ago.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

