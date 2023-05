[1/2] A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

Companies Tesla Inc Follow















BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has raised prices for its new Model S and Model X vehicles in China by 19,000 yuan ($2,751), its website showed on Friday.

($1 = 6.9060 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom and Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.