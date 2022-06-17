Tesla raises prices for some Model Y cars in China - website

Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has raised the price for some Model Y cars for the Chinese market, its website showed on Friday.

The price for the Long Range version of the Model Y increased by 5% to 394,900 yuan, while prices for other versions and for the Model 3 are unchanged, showed the U.S. carmaker's Chinese website.

Tesla raised prices for all its car models in the United States on Thursday, in response to persistent global supply chain problems and soaring raw material costs. read more

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

