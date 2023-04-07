Tesla recalls 422 U.S. vehicles over suspension part

Companies Tesla Inc Follow















WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) is recalling just over 400 Model 3 vehicles in the United States because front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen.

Tesla will tighten or replace the lateral link fasteners to address the issue that could allow the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame.

Tesla said it has 25 warranty claims and 2 field reports since January 2019 which are related or could relate to the recall but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.