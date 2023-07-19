Tesla requests approval for revamp of German plant - application documents

Companies Tesla Inc Follow

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has requested approval from German local authorities to make sweeping changes to its plant near Berlin including building a water recycling facility and extending battery cell production, application documents published on Wednesday showed.

The carmaker is filing its application to extend the plant - doubling its capacity to one million cars per year and 100 gigawatt hours of battery production - in three stages.

The modifications outlined in the application for the first stage should become operational in the first half of 2024, according to the documents published by the local environmental ministry and water authority.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee

