Tesla revisiting plans to manufacture in India - CNBC-TV18

Companies Tesla Inc Follow















BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) is revisiting plans to manufacture its vehicles in India, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources, after company officials met Indian government officials in New Delhi.

The company has conveyed concerns to the government on taxation and duties in India, the television channel reported.

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.